Maine property who qualify to receive checks from the state

More than 300,000 Maine property owners will get checks from the state this winter.

It's tax relief adding up to about a $100 each for folks who qualified for the homestead exemption.

The State Treasurer is required to provide money to Mainers when the "Property Tax Relief Fund" reaches a certain amount, but only when it can provide payments of no less than $100.

Henry Beck, State Treasurer, said, “It's important that it's part of property tax relief, it's not just money to towns and cities, or not just raising exemptions, but direct relief- money in people's pockets so they can spend however they want whether it's new soccer cleats for their kids, or maybe they put it in a college savings account."

The money will be mailed to those who qualify in January and February.

