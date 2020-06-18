Maine prisons to again allow visitors and work release programs- with conditions

As the state continues to reopening, The Maine Department of Corrections is starting to ease some of the restrictions about visitation and work release programs.

Starting July 13th, DOC facilities will reopen for in-person, non-contact visitation for residents of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Visitors will be subject to a health screening before they can enter and must wear face coverings throughout the visit.

Small groups of inmates will be allowed to go out for community restitution work beginning July 6th.

They'll need to wear face coverings.

The department will also allow some inmates to go back to their work release assignments that do not require contact with the public.

Facility-to-facility transfer of inmates will resume, too.

Inmates have to have a COVID-19 test at least 24-hours before that and will be quarantined for 72 hours after a transfer.

Maine DOC has not had a COVID-19 positive case since May 23.