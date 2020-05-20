Maine prisoners collecting unemployment, halted by the Governor

According to Maine Corrections officials, some state prisoners have been drawing unemployment benefits.

A judge has sentenced a Coeur d'Alene man to at least 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man during a bar fight. (Source: MGN)

Corrections Commissioner, Randall Liberty says 50 out of 175 inmates who had been participating in work release programs were receiving checks.

When businesses began closing due to the COVID-19 outbreak in mid-March, inmates were laid off from their jobs.

Some of them began applying for a unemployment benefits.

Liberty tells TV 5 these inmates had been collecting benefits for 5 weeks.

He says, "The Governor and I believe that that probably wasn't the legislative intent for offenders that have their needs being cared for, for them to receive unemployment benefits. So, we froze that. We stopped that practice. All of the funds that had been obtained through the unemployment process are now frozen and they will be until we receive further guidance and further advice from legal counsel."

Liberty says according to an opinion from the Attorney General's Office, it is legal for these inmates to collect unemployment.

A full list of inmates who have been receiving benefits has been turned over to the Labor Department.

According to Liberty, all of the money inmates have collected from unemployment has been put into an account that the offenders have no access to.