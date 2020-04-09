Maine power companies prep ahead of April storm

With a storm Thursday night into Friday expected to bring heavy, wet snow, rain and wind to Maine, power companies say they are preparing.

We spoke with Judy Long, a representative of Emera Maine who says their crews are prepared to get power restored quickly should you lose it.

Long says, "We have been putting together a plan to ensure that we have a safe and efficient response, particularly knowing that many of our customers are holding school in their houses, working from home and have a lot of food in their refrigerator and their freezer and that a power outage can be extremely disruptive. So, we are very aware of that and we are taking steps to ensure that we get power restored safely and quickly if this weather has an impact."

Central Maine Power says they have 80 company crews and 85 in-state contractor crews on standby to respond to any outages.

They say they are bringing in the extra crews because, quote, "We understand that most Mainers are working and learning at home, and, given state executive orders, there are limitations on where people can go if they experience an outage."

Both Emera and CMP remind folks not to approach line crews for their safety as well as yours.