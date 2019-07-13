Maine police warn of potential Census scam asking about children

Fairfield police are warning Mainers about a potential scam falsely claiming to be part of the U.S. Census.

A concerned citizen contacted police after receiving a document that said "U.S. Census Bureau," which asked for the names and ages of the children living in the home.

"We can assure you that this mail is not from the Census Bureau and you should not fill it out or mail it back," police said.

If you receive a similar letter, police would like to hear from you.

Questions about the census can be directed to the bureau at 301-763-INFO (4636) or 800-923-8282 or ask.census.gov.