Hampden police investigate possible abduction attempt

Police in Hampden are investigating a possible abduction attempt.

Officers say a teenage girl was walking along Main Road North around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday when a man driving a black SUV followed and then pulled alongside her.

The girl said the man offered her $100 in an apparent attempt to get her into his vehicle.

The girl was not hurt.

The vehicle was described as newer and very nice with multi-colored LED lights on the interior roof. It may have had Georgia license plates.

The driver was described as having a dark complexion, possibly of Middle Eastern descent, with greasy black hair in a ponytail.

He may also have had a small beard.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or person or was in the area Tuesday evening is asked to call Hampden Police at 862-4000.