Maine plant ready to begin producing COVID-19 tests

A Maine manufacturing plant is ready to begin production of COVID-19 tests.

Abbott Laboratories received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the test, and production starts Wednesday at its production facility in Scarborough.

The company expects to deliver more than 1 million testing kits per month that can deliver positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said he's “very interested” in the system but said more information is needed.