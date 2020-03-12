Maine plans for coronavirus, Governor Mills to hold press conference at 12:00 p.m.

As Maine prepares for the likely impact of the coronavirus, Governor Mills will hold a press conference on Thursday, at noon, to outline actions being taken to respond if necessary.

Governor Mills will be joined in the Cabinet Room by Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, and Department of Administrative and Financial Services Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa.

Shah's daily press briefing has been canceled to facilitate his participation. The regular briefing will resume on Friday.

At present, Maine has no confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

