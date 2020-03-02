Maine participates in first primary election in 20 years

For the first time in two decades, Mainers will participate in the presidential primary. We join about 45 other states already using the ballot system.

Previously, candidates in Maine were chosen by caucus.

Joy Hollowell tells us what this all means for voters heading to the polls on Super Tuesday.

"Parties have a few goals and the first is to win elections to that they can meet their second goal which is to control government."

historically, that happened through caucuses, according to Dr. David Haus, an Associate Professor of History at Husson University. Members of a political party meet in private to select their candidate for president.

"They sit in places where either they're undecided or with other supporters of the same candidate," Haus explains. "And then they have different groups go around and try and convince them to move to another candidate."

Polls are taken periodically, with stronger candidates moving ahead until there's just one.

"Caucuses are these moments where party members come together and discuss but it also gave the impression to a number of people that secret, closed meetings were deciding the important matters," says Haus.

In June, the state legislature changed the law from caucuses to presidential primaries.

"Maine is using what we call a semi closed primary," says Haus. "In order to vote in the primary elections, you need to be a declared member of a party."

The deadline to switch partiies before the primary was February 14th. Registered independents are the exception.

"Independent voters can come in on the day of the election and register in the party of their choice in order to vote in that primary," Haus explains.

But caucuses in Maine aren't going away altogether. Political parties are required by state law to meet every two years.

"They'll talk about important issues but the parties will also select the delegates to go and represent the candidates who win the primaries, at the convention."

"Regardless of your party affiliation, there are other ballot choices, including Question One that any registered voter can make a choice on. The citizen's initiative would repeal Maine's law to eliminate religious and philosophical exemptions from vaccination requirements for K-12 and college students and employees of healthcare facilities, and reinstate the law allowing for religious and philosophical exemptions from vaccination requirements.

"It is important to get out and vote and let yourself be heard," says Haus. "Maine is also a state that historically has a high voter turnout so I expect everyone in the audience is probably saying- well, of course."

Ranked choice voting won't be used during Maine's primary elections March 3rd.

However, the voter approved election process will be in place come November, as long as there are more than two candidates on the ballot.