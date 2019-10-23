Maine overall crime declines

The crime numbers from last year are in and crime is down overall.

The Maine Department of Public Safety stats show crime dropped 9% from the previous year and is down 56% from seven years ago.

But the new numbers show slight increases in assaults and murders.

Police say community policing and working with organizations and residents has helped.

"What I can tell you is that each and every one of those stats is a resident in the state of maine, right they're one of our family members," said Michael Sauschuck, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety. "So when we say, 'oh there's a reduction of 9.3%.' that's good news. But obviously we still have victims in our state and people that we need to represent. Our ultimate goal is, of course, to put ourselves out of work and drive those numbers down to nothing."

Among the crime categories seeing declines are robberies, arson, and rural crimes.