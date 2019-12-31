Maine one of 4 states where more people died than were born

More people died in Maine between 2018 and 2019, but migration into the state offset the decrease in population, new data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows.

New Hampshire, Vermont and West Virginia were the only other states where deaths outpaced births in the past year.

According to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, 12,300 babies were born in Maine in 2018, but 14,700 Mainers died.

Population growth has slowed every year since 2015, data shows, with an estimated 328 million people living in the United States this year.

It is the slowest growth rate since World War I, according to William Frey of The Brookings Institution

A quarter of the population lives in California, Texas and Florida, data shows.