Maine on track for legal marijuana sales by spring 2020

After years of waiting, Maine marijuana enthusiasts will probably be able to purchase their marijuana in retail stores as early as March 2020.

Voters approved legal adult use of marijuana at the polls in November 2016.

The state's Office of Marijuana Policy says a key act passed by the Legislature is now in effect, and that means the office is in a position to complete final adoption of Maine's marijuana rules.

The act made tweaks to Maine's Marijuana Legalization Act that were necessary for the marijuana office to adopt the rules, which it is expected to do within two months.

That means it will probably be able to accept applications for retail marijuana sales by the end of 2019.

