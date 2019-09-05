Maine native to venture into space later this month

An Aroostook County native will be taking flight at the end of this month.

It won't be your typical trip, she's heading to the International Space Station.

Jessica Meir, originally from Caribou, is about to head out to space for the first time.

Meir will be on a six month mission.

She's been preparing for several weeks at a training center in Russia.

This is a lifelong dream for her that's coming true.

"It's a little bit surreal, you're right. I was seeing it since I was 5 year old girl growing up in northern Maine. So now being on this end, it's been a lot of work and I'm very excited for this dream to actually come true," said NASA Astronaut Jessica Meir.

The launch that Meir is on takes place on September 25th.

She will be performing several space walks and study dark matter.

If you want to follow Meir while she's in space, you can follow online at NASA.gov.