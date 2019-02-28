Maine native, producer on Will & Grace speaking on King Lecture Series

A Maine native, and successful Hollywood writer and producer is back in his home state talking about his work and the times we currently live in.

Adam Barr was raised in Lewiston.

He's a producer of Will and Grace and has worked on a number of shows including Desperate Housewives.

He spoke at Orono High School Thursday evening as part of the Stephen E. King Lecture Series.

The series is called Made for TV: Writing to Keep Hollywood Relevant.

"Were compelled to really reflect what's going on in the world," said Barr. "To be relevant into talk about current issues. To talk about issues of diversity, race and class and all those things. That's sort of the shape of what we are doing."

If you missed out Thursday, Barr will be giving a free lecture Friday afternoon starting at 4:30 in the Wells Conference Center on UMaine's Orono Campus.