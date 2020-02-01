Maine native has sights on 2020 Paralympic Games

A Lewiston native who had her legs amputated after she was injured while serving in the Army is now chasing a Paralympic dream.

Christy Gardner is currently ranked fifth in world in shot put and 11th in discus for her classification. She and her service dog Moxie are moving to California, where she has been invited to train at the Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista. The center is one of the official U.S. Paralympic training sites, and Gardner is hoping to earn a permanent training spot through the summer so she can prepare for the U.S. Paralympic Track & Field trials in Minneapolis in June.

Her ultimate goal, of course, is making the 2020 Paralympic team and competing in the Paralympic Games when they begin Aug. 28 in Tokyo.

Gardner chose to have her legs amputated after she was hurt in an attack during a peacekeeping mission. The assault left her with a traumatic brain injury and paralyzed below the knees. Doctors told her she could use a wheelchair, but she opted for amputation so she could be more active. After surgeries in 2015 and 2016, she learned to use prosthetic legs. The first 5K race she ran after being injured was the 2016 Turkey Trot in Cape Elizabeth. She is also currently an assistant captain on the U.S. women's sled hockey Team.