Maine motorcoach drivers leave for rolling rally to plead for federal help

Motorcoaches from Maine and across the country are heading to Washington, D.C. to plead for help from the Trump Administration.

Several-hundred motorcoach and bus drivers took off Monday for the nation's capital. Five motorcoaches from Maine left early Tuesday after gathering at the Kennebunk rest area.

The drivers are calling for federal funding. Drivers say 90% of their workforce nationwide has been laid-off or furloughed as stay-at-home orders force trips to be canceled. In Maine, drivers say four families operate all of the local motorcoach companies, but they are considered small businesses.

“Our businesses have all stopped as of the 15th of March," said Jason Briggs of VI Motor Coach Company. "So what’s going to happen is we’re all going to go out of business if we don’t have some help through Congress.”

"We have summer camps that look to us for their summertime activities, to transport kids all over. No business, closed up. We have sporting events that usually go spring, through the summer, into the fall, all of that shut down," said Wyatt Andrews of Custom Coach & Limousine.

Drivers will arrive in D.C. on Wednesday. They plan to have eight miles of buses circled around the Capitol and the White House for a rolling rally.