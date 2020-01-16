Maine mother finds lost necklace that holds son's ashes

A Maine mother says she has found a lost necklace that contained some of the ashes of her son, who died of cancer.

Pattie Gallant lost the necklace about a month ago, and message WMTW to say she found the necklace Wednesday.

Her son, Evan Gallant, died of a rare form of cancer at the age of 21 in 2017.

Gallant said she found the necklace caught in a sweater.

She said she wore the sweater Wednesday, and while talking to one of her son's best friends, she felt something deep in the corner of a pocket on the sweater.

