Maine mother finds lost necklace that holds son's ashes

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine mother says she has found a lost necklace that contained some of the ashes of her son, who died of cancer.
Pattie Gallant lost the necklace about a month ago, and message WMTW to say she found the necklace Wednesday.
Her son, Evan Gallant, died of a rare form of cancer at the age of 21 in 2017.
Gallant said she found the necklace caught in a sweater.
She said she wore the sweater Wednesday, and while talking to one of her son's best friends, she felt something deep in the corner of a pocket on the sweater.