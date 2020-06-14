Maine moose permit lottery winners announced

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife held the drawing Saturday for the 2020 moose permits.

The event is usually held at a different venue each year, but this year's was moved to an online format due to coronavirus concerns. This year's event had been scheduled to take place at the Sky Lodge in Jackman. Plans are to hold the drawing there in 2021.

More than 3,000 winners had their names drawn for permits for this year's moose hunt, which begins September 28th and ends November 28th.

To find out who won permits, visit https://moose.informe.org//A.html.

