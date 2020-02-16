Maine might be the next state to require cage-free eggs

Maine might join a growing number of states that require cage-free facilities for chickens that lay eggs for commercial consumption.

Democratic Rep. Maggie O'Neil of Saco has proposed requiring producers that sell eggs in the state to follow guidelines that include cage-free housing systems that allow chickens to engage in behaviors such as perching and spreading their wings.

O'Neil's proposal, if approved, would result in guidelines developed by animal welfare groups and members of the egg industry.

O'Neil says consumers, retailers, producers and welfare advocates all agree that “the future of the egg industry is cage-free.”

Some industry advocates are skeptical.