Maine marijuana growers one step closer to selling with Thursday milestone

Starting Thursday, all applications for marijuana cultivation, products manufacturing and retail facilities are available in Maine.

Some license applications for marijuana testing rolled out in November. Maine voters legalized adult-use marijuana in 2016.

Anyone wanting to sell marijuana must get a license to sell, register and complete a background check at the state and federal level, and complete an identification card application.

State law requires anyone for a licensed marijuana establishment to have an ID card issued by the Office of Marijuana Policy. The office called Thursday, "the most significant accomplishment to date."

All identification cards and conditional licenses will be issued starting Thursday.