Maine maple producers get creative to celebrate Maple Sunday

With Maine Maple Sunday events canceled, maple producers are getting creative this year to make up for the loss of business.

Dad's Maple Sugar in Harrison is one of several maple syrup producers in the state offering roadside pickup this year.

Customers are able to call ahead and pick up their order of maple syrup on roadside stands.

"We've been getting phone calls from people who want to get curbside service, who want to support us and they want their syrup," said Joe Lavoie, of Dad's Maple Sugar Shack. "It's springtime, so everybody wants to enjoy it."