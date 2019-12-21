Maine man's Jar Jar Binks tattoo named one of the worst things on the internet in 2019

A Maine man's full-back Jar Jar Binks tattoo has been ranked one of the worst things on the internet in 2019 by BuzzFeed.

BuzzFeed released its 50 Worst Things on the Internet in 2019 list this week and Mich Ouellette's tribute to the "Star Wars" character made the list.

Mitch Ouellette's tattoo went viral back in May.

"I think my tattoo is no where near as bad as, well actually I only made it through 14 items and then I stopped because it was pretty vile."

The website ranks Ouellette's tattoo alongside Gatorade cauliflower, baby Yoda as the Joker and clam chowder popsicles on its list of the 50 worst things to hit the internet in 2019.