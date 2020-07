A Maine man won more than $300,000 from a $20 lottery ticket last month.

Maine Lottery said Luther Klutchnick bought the $20 Extreme Green Progressive ticket at the Rangeley IGA. He won $310,712.

Klutchnick wasn’t the only big winner last month.

Lottery officials said there were two $250,000 winners of games in June.

In all, 24 players won $10,000 or more for a total of $1,592,854, officials said.