Maine man wins lottery for second time

The Kennebunkport man who won $1 million in the lottery in May has won again.

This time, Robert Stuart bought a $25 Maine Lottery instant ticket for the 50,000,000 Cash Blowout game and won $100,000.

In May, Stuart won $1 million from a $25 scratch ticket for Maine Lottery's Ultimate Millions game.

After taxes, he took home $710,000.

Stuart bought the first winning ticket at the Hannaford in Kennebunk.

He bought his most recent winning ticket at the Circle K in Kennebunk.