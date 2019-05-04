Maine man who allegedly took sons out of state posts bail



A Presque Isle man accused of illegally taking his two sons out of state has posted $50,000 bail.

Joel Strother was arrested in Macon County, North Carolina on Tuesday. His current whereabouts are unknown.

His children, Joel Strother II, 12, and Carter Strother III, 10, were safely located after his arrest.

The boys had not been seen for weeks after police said their father took them out of state in violation of a custody agreement.

Police said Strother would not cooperate with investigators and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police said they believed the children were taken to North Carolina or South Carolina from Maine.

Detective Chris Beck said last week that investigators believe Strother purchased a new vehicle and took the boys out of state in violation of a custody agreement.

The boys' mother lives in the Presque Isle area, and police said there has been no communication between her and Joel Strother.

Police said they received many tips from up and down the East Coast.

