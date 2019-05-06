Maine man to serve 10 years for West Gardiner killing

A West Gardiner man who shot and killed a man outside his house in 2017 has been ordered to serve 10 years behind bars.

Derrick Dupont pleaded guilty to manslaughter under an agreement in which a murder charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to ten years in prison.

James Haskell was shot and killed outside of Dupont's home on June 17, 2017.

A court filing for the defense suggests Haskell was trespassing and threating the occupants of the home before he was shot three times. He was dead when police arrived.