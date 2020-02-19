Maine man killed in mountain bike crash at Bradbury Mountain State Park

Authorities have identified a Maine man killed in a mountain bike crash at Bradbury Mountain State Park in Pownal.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the park at about 1 p.m. Monday after several people reported seeing a man injured.

Deputies said Rodney Reed, 57, of Topsham, was riding a fat bike, which is a mountain bike equipped with large tires, when he went off the trail and was thrown from the bike.

A person who found Reed tried to revive him, but was unsuccessful, officials said.

Deputies said an autopsy is planned to determine whether Reed died of injuries suffered in the crash or whether he suffered a medical emergency before the crash.