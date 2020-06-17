Maine man killed in crash involving motorcycle, dump truck

Police said a Raymond man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash involving a motorcycle and large dump truck.

The crash was reported at about 9 a.m. on Route 100 in Falmouth.

Police said the operator of the motorcycle, Joseph Goodwin, 45, died at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Falmouth police are investigating the cause of the crash with the help of Maine State Police and Westbrook police.

Route 100 was closed between Mountain and Hurricane roads for about 4 hours.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.