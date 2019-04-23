Maine man convicted of 1980 murder makes his third appeal

A Franklin County man is once again appealing his murder conviction.

Jay Mercier was found guilty in 2012 of murdering 20-year-old Rita Saint Peter in North Anson on July 5th 1980.

Prosecutors say Mercier assaulted Saint Peter before attacking her with a tire iron and running over her with a truck.

He was sentenced to 70 years in prison.

Now 63-years-old, Mercier's current lawyer, Amy Fairfield, says his defense failed him six years ago.

She called both Assistant Attorney General John Alsop and Judge John Martin to the stand, the two served as the defense team for Mercier during his trial in 2012.

The 2012 murder trial was Martin's first and Fairfield didn't fail to ask him how he felt about it.

Martin told her, "Scared. I mean, it's intimidating. Any jury trial, or any trial is intimidating but that was particularly intimidating."

Prosecutors argue that both Alsop and Martin mounted a solid defense and that Mercier's DNA found in Saint Peter's body was the sole factor in proving his guilt.

This is Mercier's third attempted appeal.

The hearing continues Wednesday.