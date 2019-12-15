UPDATE: Police call deadly Scarborough attack random, victim identified

One man was attacked in the front yard of his Scarborough home and killed by an unknown suspect on Sunday, according to state police.

Officials said James Pearson, 82, was attacked around 8:15 am at 192 Beech Ridge Road in Scarborough. Rescue crews transported Pearson to Maine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police are asking residents of the area to be cautious of their surroundings and report any unusual activities. The search for a suspect and investigation into Pearson's death is ongoing.

This story will be updated.