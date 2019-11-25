Maine man arrested in police chase where car goes airborne, crashes into building

Deputies arrested a driver who crashed his car after being pursued in a chase in northern Maine on Sunday.

An Aroostook County deputy was driving on Main Street in Van Buren when he saw a car headed toward him.

The car was driving at 85 mph in a 30-mph zone, deputies said.

The deputy also said a Van Buren police officer was driving behind the vehicle with its lights activated.

The Subaru hatchback then crashed into a building after going around a curve, deputies said. The car went airborne, crashing into Marquis Farms, deputies said.

The driver, Lance Labreck, 24, of Hamlin, was not hurt.

He was arrested on charges of driving to endanger, attempting to elude a police officer, operating after suspension, illegal attachment of plates, aggravated criminal mischief and violation of conditions of release.