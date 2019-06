A man has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Carroll Plantation.

43-year-old Dennis Campbell of Carroll Plantation is charged with burglary and theft.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says many of the stolen items were recovered, and they are in the process of returning those.

The investigation continues.

If you have any information about the burglaries or stolen property, call the Sheriff's Office at 945-4636.