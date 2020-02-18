Maine maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky expands to round-the-clock production

The maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky has expanded its production and is adding dozens of jobs in Maine.

Boston Brands of Maine is switching to 24/7 production of Fireball at its Lewiston facility after the plant underwent a $4 million renovation last year, the company said.

The company also said it plans to hire an additional 46 people as part of the expansion.

Boston Brands of Maine said the around-the-clock production will require four alternating 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, according to a company spokeswoman.

State alcoholic beverage records showed Mainers spent $12.2 million on Fireball last year, making it the top selling alcohol in Maine in terms of dollar sales.

Allen's Coffee Brandy maintained its top spot in number of cases sold at nearly 91,000.

