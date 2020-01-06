Maine loon count steady despite slight drop from prior year

The Audubon Society says Maine's annual loon count showed a slight drop in the number of birds, but the population appears strong and steady.

Common loons live on Maine's lakes and ponds, and are known for their plaintive call, called a tremolo.

Maine Audubon says it's estimating the 2019 loon population below the 45th parallel in Maine to include 3,219 adults and 372 chicks.

The 2018 count found 3,269 adults and 406 chicks. The number of adults is more than twice the count from the mid-1980s, and the number of chicks has also trended up over the decades.