Maine looks to legalize sports betting

Ever since the Supreme Court ruled last year that it's unconstitutional for the federal government to ban sports betting, many states have been racing to legalize it.

Maine started that process Friday.

A public hearing was held on five different bills to legalize it.

Some bills would legalize online betting, while others would restrict it to only brick-and-mortar locations.

Eight states currently have sports betting operations, and other 30 more states have bills to legalize it pending.

Supporters point to increased tax revenue, potential job creation, and consumer protections.

"In the state of Maine, we now have a lot of individuals that are doing this kind of in the black market," said Sen. Matt Pouliot, R-Augusta, who sponsored of one of the bills. "And this would bring some consumer protections in place, set up a licensing process for those who want to offer this service, and make sure the state generates a little bit of revenue for this activity."

"Right now with the illegal offshore market, Maine generates no revenue, so to be able to move that market to the regulated space, tax it and collect it and distribute as the state sees fit, that's a win for the state of Maine," said Chris Cipolla, Senior Manager of Government Affairs for DraftKings.

No one spoke in opposition to the bills.