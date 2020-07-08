Maine likely to extend state of emergency

Maine is likely to extend its state of civil emergency.

Gov. Janet Mills declared the civil emergency and later extended it to July 10.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Wednesday the state intends to extend the state of emergency.

Mills has said the state of emergency allows the state’s government to “deploy all available resources to protect the health and safety of Maine people and to respond quickly and as-needed to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Briefings with Dr. Shah will now take place only on Tuesdays and Thursdays.