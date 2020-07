The Maine Legislature is going back to work this month.

The Senate President and House Speaker say committees will resume work on carry-over measures, which will include having public hearings and work sessions.

It's all in preparation for when lawmakers reconvene for a special session later this summer.

No dates have been set for that.

The session was scheduled to wrap up April 15th.

But Coronavirus concerns prompted the legislative leaders to suspend it on March 17th.