Maine legislators, advocacy groups ask Gov. Mills to put a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures

Maine Senate Democrats are asking Governor Mills to put a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures during the coronavirus outbreak.

They said in a letter to Mills with the amount of jobs being lost, people aren't able to pay their rents or mortgage payments.

A petition has also been signed by over 1,800 Mainers asking her to do the same.

The federal government suspended evictions and foreclosures for federally-backed mortgages.

Many states and cities have taken similar measures.

Mills has already temporarily stopped all eviction hearings in Maine courts.