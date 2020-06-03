Maine leaders pitching plan that could lift a 14-day quarantine for tourists

Maine leaders are pitching a plan that could lift a 14-day quarantine for tourists visiting the state if they produce evidence of a negative COVID-19 test.

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce has concerns with it, which they expressed in a statement Wednesday.

They say they've reviewed a plan drafted by the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development and state officials.

The proposed "Keep ME Healthy" plan would replace the 14-day quarantine.

The chamber says the aspect that involves testing of visitors before vacationing in Maine is unrealistic.

They say it leaves many unanswered questions with availability, reliability, and convenience of the testing requirements.

Head of the Maine CDC Doctor Nirav Shah had this to say about expanded testing that could help allow for the quarantine to be lifted.

"We're working on two things simultaneously building out even more testing capacity and then getting more and more and more folks tested or retested as the situation calls so we still have more road ahead of us. We are getting to where we need to be going even though that's still a ways off we're definitely headed in that direction," Shah said.

Tourism leaders have failed to get the quarantine order overturned in court.

The Chamber advocates for frontline testing of state employees as a solution.