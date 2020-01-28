Maine lawyers filing lawsuit against Central Maine Power over winter disconnect notices

Two Maine lawyers are filing a lawsuit Tuesday morning on behalf of three Central Maine Power customers who claim the power company illegally threatened to shut off their power.

The lawyers say Brett Deane of Rockland, Henry Lavendar of Woolwich, and Joleen Mitchell of Casco, all received the notices. The lawsuit is filed on their behalf, but the lawyers plan to seek class-action status to include others who received the disconnect notices.

From Nov. 15 to April 15, CMP cannot disconnect power without approval from the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

In a press release about the planned lawsuit, lawyers from Lamber Coffin and Sumner Lipman write, "Customers were forced, during the coldest months and during snow storms, to make a choice between heat, medicine and food."

The PUC is already investigating whether CMP wrongfully sent the disconnect notices.

"There were a couple of times last winter, where these notices were delivered. We asked CMP to stop doing that. They agreed that they would no longer distribute them, and so the concern now is that they are still in fact being distributed around the state," Maine PUC Chairman Phil Bartlett said last week, when the PUC voted to launch the investigation into the disconnect notices.

The press release about the lawsuit also claims, "As a result of CMP’s fraudulent activities, CMP was able to get customers to pay money, in some instances for bills that they didn’t even owe."

When the PUC voted to investigate the notices, CMP issued a statement saying the company would comply with the investigation and, "...the company feels there is clearly an opportunity to improve public understanding of the law as well as the goal of the company to have customers communicate with us if they are challenged in paying bills."