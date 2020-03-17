Maine lawmakers wrap up work as virus cases nearly double

Maine lawmakers have approved virus-related legislation and additional spending to fight the pandemic as the number of positive tests for the coronavirus nearly doubled.

The emergency measures adopted Tuesday evening temporarily expand unemployment benefits, establish a consumer loan guarantee program and authorize the governor to direct the manner of the June primary.

They also let the governor adjust deadlines and let public entities meet by remote participation.

Lawmakers adjourned indefinitely Tuesday night after working under emergency rules that limited the Statehouse to lawmakers, staffers and the media.

All others were banned from the building, and the House gallery was closed.