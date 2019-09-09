Maine lawmakers to take another look at health care reform

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Health care reform proposals will be discussed later this month, in preparation for when the full legislature returns in January.

Members of the health coverage, insurance and financial services committee will meet September 24th in Augusta to work on several health care reform bills that carried over to the next legislative session.

Some proposals include steps toward universal health coverage in Maine.

One option is to combine the bills into a single broader health care reform bill.

 