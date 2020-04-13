Maine lawmakers send letter, putting pressure on BIW

Dozens of Maine lawmakers are calling on Bath Iron Works to take new steps to protect employees and help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

BIW has faced mounting pressure since the start of the outbreak, especially since two employees tested positive. BIW is the largest congregate workplace in the state, with approximately 6,800 employees.

In a letter sent Monday morning to Dirk Lesko, president of General Dynamic Bath Iron Works, 72 state representatives and state senators called for new action. The letter acknowledged steps already taken, including requiring workers to wear cloth masks, banning the use of private vans for commuting, frequent sanitization, and extending unpaid leave options until May 8.

The letter went on to say "While these steps are helpful, we implore you to take all additional measures within your powers. We are all aware of the two confirmed COVID-19 cases at BIW, as of this writing. Some of us also have direct reports from other BIW workers who were clinically diagnosed and staying home without testing, due to necessary limits on test availability. We must all sacrifice at this time to reduce fatalities in Maine."

The letter outlines six specific requests from BIW.

In addition to the flexibility the DoD has demonstrated, what more specific DoD actions do you need to be able to order a temporary shutdown as the epidemic peaks in Maine?

What benefits does BIW expect to provide for losses suffered by employees who contract COVID-19, or for members of their immediate household who contract it from them?

What burden of evidence will fall on the worker or their family to access these benefits?

What quantities of N95 masks do you currently have in your inventory, and of other PPE previously requested of BIW by Maine’s hospital system?

Individual employees report a fear of retribution and/or reassignment for using their unpaid leave option. What reassurance can you provide to employees with this concern?

Individual employees report a close proximity of desks and other workspaces, not allowing for six-foot physical distancing. Would BIW object to unannounced inspections of workspaces by state, local or federal health or safety officials to verify compliance with these or other health and safety imperatives?

The lawmakers say that while BIW has been deemed essential, the designation from Gov. Janet Mills does not require essential businesses to remain open.

"In communicating to workers that you must maintain a 'normal work schedule,' you have frequently cited critical infrastructure recommendations from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)," the letter continues. "However, designation as critical infrastructure does not bind BIW. Nor does it bind state or local officials. DHS explicitly states that its designation of critical infrastructure is only 'guidance,' is 'not binding,' and 'does not compel any prescriptive action.' While the United States Navy has expressed the desire that you continue to operate, it has also acknowledged expected delays due to COVID-19."