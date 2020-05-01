Maine lawmakers push to make PPP relief available to hospitals undergoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization

Some Maine congressional leaders are pushing the SBA to amend a rule to help health care facilities.

It would allow hospitals undergoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization to get coronavirus aid.

Senators Angus King and Susan Collins, along with Congressman Jared Golden, want Calais Regional Hospital and Penobscot Valley Hospital to be eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program.

The Small Business Administration issued a rule stating that no “bankrupt entities” will get PPP funds.

We're told the rules have yet to be finalized, though.

The statement says these two hospitals were rejected for the relief last month and they are still providing care to patients.