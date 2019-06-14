Maine Legislature approves biennial budget

Maine lawmakers passed a two-year budget deal Friday night

The vote was 104-38 in the House and 25-9 in the Senate in favor of passing the 7-point-9-billion-dollar package includes 75-million dollars in property tax relief as well as increased funding for health care and education.

It also funds programs aimed at expanding broadband and renewable energy.

Governor Mills proposes putting $20 million of the biennial budget into the Rainy Day Fund.

Governor Mills issued the following statement Friday night on the Legislature’s approval of the biennial budget:

“This bipartisan vote represents the culmination of months of work by my Administration and by both Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature. Like all compromises, no one achieved all that they wanted, but this budget accomplishes meaningful and important strides in expanding health care, improving our education system, providing property tax relief, and saving money for a rainy day. These are the priorities that Maine people have asked us to deliver on, and I am proud to work with the Legislature to have done so. I appreciate the work that members on both sides of the aisle have put into this process, and I look forward to signing this budget into law.”