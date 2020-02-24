Maine lawmakers look at boosting mental health funding

Almost one in every ten Mainers experience mental illness. Lawmakers in Augusta discussed a bill Monday that would give a serious funding bump to mental health services.

They're trying to boost a system that many say is currently not helping enough.

"We need to invest in a system we already have, not invent a new one," said Rep. Charlotte Warren, D-Hallowell. "You see, we have a crisis system in Maine built to respond to behavioral health crises, but it's vastly underfunded."

A bill presented to the Health and Human Services committee would take $4.4 million and split it among existing community-based crisis services.

The goal is to focus on early detection and intervention by bolstering the crisis response system.

They also want to ensure that these services will be increased to be available 24/7.

It's based in part on recommendations from a task force co-chaired by Rep. Warren and Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth.

For Breen, it's personal.

"I have a young adult in my family -- one of my kids -- who has struggled since early adolescence with mental illness," said Breen.

She says it's frustrating and painful that Maine's community services are lacking.

"We've had to call 911," said Breen. "We've had to have law enforcement in our home trying to help us because the community services that our adult child needs are simply not available."

A number of members of law enforcement were on the task force and were in Augusta to show their support.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton serves as President of the Maine Sheriff's Association.

He says they voted unanimously to endorse this bill.

"Many people struggling with mental health issues do not need a jail bed or a hospital bed," said Morton. "Sometimes they just need a chair and a person to listen to them."

The bill faces further work in committee before a full vote.