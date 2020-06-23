Maine lawmaker shares, deletes Confederate flag image

A lawmaker from Lincoln who shared a meme on Facebook showing a Confederate flag and a request for people to repost it says he's not racist. Representative Sheldon Hanington (R - Lincoln) deleted the post following widespread criticism on social media.

The Lincoln News first reported this story. Hanington, who's also a town councilor, told the paper, "I just simply shared a meme that someone else had posted... I just said that those with heritage to this flag should fly it proudly... I am most definitely not a racist."

House Majority Leader Matt Moonen is condemning the post, calling the confederate flag a symbol of slavery and white supremacy.

"Certainly in the context of the moment that we're in, with everything that's been happening in the last few weeks with George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, I think there's a real focus on these conversations right now, as there should be," Moonen told TV5. "So, to see a colleague share something like that at a time when most of us are talking about how we can be a part of positive change in this country and moving forward the conversation, to see something that is so backwards was pretty disheartening.

Moonen is calling on Republican leadership to ask for Hanington's resignation.

Hanington is not running for re-election to the Maine House this year.

His term on the Town Council expires next year.