Maine lawmaker says state needs more than legislation to end racial injustices

A Maine lawmaker says when it comes to stopping racial inequality and profiling, legislation isn't enough.

Representative Craig Hickman of Winthrop helped pass a bill last year that in his words was "better than nothing."

But he says we need to do more.

"Legislation alone will not end racism in this country," says Hickman.

He submitted an act last year to eliminate profiling in Maine.

Governor Mills signed the bill into law.

It requires biased-based police training annually and makes it illegal to profile an individual.

"Training is absolutely a very important tool in the toolbox for anyone who wears the badge and the uniform."

The Holden Police Department is currently undergoing this training again.

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says the training is a good refresher for those in uniform to remind them that though some people have inherent biases, it's a police officer's duty to overlook those when doing his or her job.

"The unfortunate death of George Floyd was really a reminder I think to law enforcement that you have to make sure that you are doing things the right way. I'm never one to want to judge another police officer or another department, but I want to make sure that we here are doing the way that we should be. Is our training current, are we interacting with people appropriately regardless of their skin tone or ethnicity? So, it's just really important that we be reminded, not necessarily told, but reminded," says Greeley.

The original proposed bill also required Maine’s attorney general to collect data on arrests and prosecutions to better determine the extent of the problem in Maine.

There is little data on the occurrence of police profiling in Maine.

But for the bill to be passed, Hickman says compromises were made, "Data collection as a mandatory function in the eliminating profiling act was taken out."

This action was taken after some police agencies said the mandates associated with the legislation could be burdensome and costly.

Hickman says, "Data collection is the only way we can find out whether or not the training is working."

However, he says the bill they gave certain powers to the Attorney General, "The Attorney General's Office has the authority to create a data collection and reporting mechanism that law enforcement agencies across the state are required to follow."

Hickman reminds his fellow protestors they don't have to wait for the legislature to take action.

"One of the things that the people can do is each person who is concerned about this can write a letter to the office of the attorney general," says Hickman

He says those who think a problem doesn't exist in this state are mistaken, "Just because a tree falls in the woods and no one is there to hear it doesn't mean it didn't make a sound."