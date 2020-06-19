Maine law requires fireworks dealers to notify customers of environmental effects

A new law says Mainers are required to be notified of the environmental effects of fireworks on bodies of water.

It went into effect Thursday just as many people are starting to buy fireworks, particularly for Independence Day celebrations.

Local dealers will now have to inform customers about the safe and proper ways to dispose of the parts and pieces the fireworks leave behind.

The law was enacted to protect not only bodies of water, but also wildlife in and nearby lakes, ponds, and rivers.