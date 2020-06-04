Maine launches anti-vaping campaign aimed at educating teens

According to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, e-cigarette use among middle and high school students is on the rise in recent years. The biennial Maine survey found that in 2019, 45% of high school students reported ever using an e-cigarette product.

Now, help is right at their fingertips.

A new campaign aims to offer support and educate young people in the state about the dangers of vaping.

Outreach is happening digitally, reaching teens through television, Instagram, Hulu, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat.

The campaign's website is VapeFreeMaine.com.

By texting MAINE to 88709, you'll receive daily inspirational and educational messages. There's also an anonymous text messaging feature which can provide instant support for those who want help quitting.